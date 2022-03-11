North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NOA opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,465,000. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

