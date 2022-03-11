Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 93.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

NHYDY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

