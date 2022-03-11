Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

