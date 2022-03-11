Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.11

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 17832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.