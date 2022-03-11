Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $53,773.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00103482 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

