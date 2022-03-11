Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.40

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

