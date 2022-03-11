Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.40

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.
NCBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
