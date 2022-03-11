Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Nickel Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

