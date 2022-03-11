Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer Sells 4,330 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of REG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

