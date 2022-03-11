NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,889. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$14.59 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.72.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

