NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextNav in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). B. Riley also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NN opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32. NextNav has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

