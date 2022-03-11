NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,012.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

