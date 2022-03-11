NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,714.29 ($114.18).

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($102.20) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.79) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.51) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEXT stock traded down GBX 196 ($2.57) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,094 ($79.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,722.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.61) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,977.40).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

