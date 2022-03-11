NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,714.29 ($114.18).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.79) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.51) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.20) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LON NXT traded down GBX 196 ($2.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,094 ($79.85). 237,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The stock has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,193.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,722.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.61) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,977.40).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

