News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 34.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of News by 65.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 174.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 293,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

