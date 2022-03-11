Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,893. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

