Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $155.01. 3,900,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

