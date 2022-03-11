Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.27. 81,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.90. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

