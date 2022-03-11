New BitShares Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. New BitShares has a market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

