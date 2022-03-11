New BitShares Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.06601762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.56 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041956 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

