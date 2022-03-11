Needham & Company LLC Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $62.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viant Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Viant Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viant Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.