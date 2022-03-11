Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
