Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NAUT stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

