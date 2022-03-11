Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 689,945 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 513,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

