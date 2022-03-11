National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

EYE stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 652,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on EYE. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

