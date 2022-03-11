National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

