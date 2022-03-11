National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.
The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.