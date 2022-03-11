National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 1978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

