National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.
FIZZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,496. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
