National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

FIZZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,496. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

