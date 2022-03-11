National Bankshares Raises Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$14.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.88.

ARR stock opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

