National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NKSH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

