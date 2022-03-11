National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.21.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

