National Bank Financial Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.72.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.84, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.11. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

