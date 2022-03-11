National Bank Financial Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$49.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.