N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,812. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

