MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.36. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 13,587 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MusclePharm (MSLP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.