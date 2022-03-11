Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.45 ($0.15), with a volume of 357900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.46. The company has a market cap of £63.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.02.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

