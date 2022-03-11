Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)
