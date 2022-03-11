MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.37 ($24.32) and last traded at €21.86 ($23.76). Approximately 154,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($23.42).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($82.85).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €27.34 and its 200-day moving average is €35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

