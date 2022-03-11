Morgan Stanley Trims Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Target Price to $10.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of RPID opened at $6.28 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

