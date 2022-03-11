Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $300.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $303.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.33.

LAD stock opened at $321.64 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

