Morgan Stanley Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $191.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

