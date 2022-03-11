Morgan Stanley Has $12.30 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.67% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,770,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

PSI stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

