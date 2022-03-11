Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.