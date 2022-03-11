Morgan Stanley Acquires 95,737 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Skyline Champion worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $11,519,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

