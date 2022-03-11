Morgan Stanley Acquires 10,186 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.58% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.