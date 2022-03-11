Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 74,586 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 296,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,686. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

