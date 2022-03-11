Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $95,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 76,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

TEF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

