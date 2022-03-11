Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $71,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.