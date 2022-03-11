Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $59,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.53% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BATRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRA opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $273.40 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.88. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $3,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

