Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $55,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

