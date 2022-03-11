Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,000 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

